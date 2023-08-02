PM Hasina seeks vote for ‘Boat' for another term

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday repeated her call to the people to vote for ‘boat’ – the election symbol of her ruling Awami League –and give the party another chance to serve the country.

“By casting your votes in favour of ‘boat’, please give the Awami League another chance to serve you again. I’m ready to sacrifice my life for your betterment,” she told a grand rally here amid cheers and thunderous slogans.

The rally, organised by Rangpur City and District Awami League at Rangpur Zila School ground, turned into a human sea as tens of thousands of AL leaders, activists and enthusiastic people filled the ground and its adjoining 10-km area.

Speaking from a large boat-shaped stage Hasina, also the president of Awami League, said only when the boat wins the country gets development.

“It brings changes in the condition for farmers, it provides electricity to every houses, it advances the country,” she said.

Hasina said that she had lost her father, mother, brothers and all, and now people of Bangladesh her family.