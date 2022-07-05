Construction of thousands of Padma Bridges won’t bear fruit: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said, “What development Ayub Khan had done during the Pakistani rule… but if people do not have political freedom, if there is no democracy and rights to vote, there will be no results, and constructing thousands of Padma Bridges does not bear fruit.”
In reference to prime minister’s remarks stating “People are voting for us repeatedly. People have trust and confidence,” Mirza Fakhrul questioned where do people vote? “Where could people cast their vote that she is considering people’s confidence. Like union parishad elections, she stuffed ballot the night before vote. Dare conduct an election, then see how much trust the people have in you,” he said.
Replying to query, Mirza Fakhrul said, “ Regarding the elections, I want to make it clear that that depends on whether the polls-time government will be neutral or not. If the government becomes a neutral one then our participation will obviously become visible. If it is not that then it will not be visible.”
“We have said it very clearly a neutral, non-partisan government is a must to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh. Otherwise, no fair election can be held by any means, even if an election commission descends from the heaven.”
Mirza Fakhrul further said BNP standing committee thinks the government has failed to stand beside the flood-affected people, especially activities of the government are not visible in post-flood rehabilitation. BNP also demand the flood-hit people be provided with foods, clothes, housing and treatment immediately.
Referring to the planning minister’s remarks on population and housing census not carried out properly, BNP secretary general said the confession of the minister states what the real scenario is. In fact, the population census has been a complete failure. All survey and data collection during this government are done as per it ordered. So getting the real data had never been possible. As a result, international agencies cannot rely on all data on Bangladesh. BNP demands an arrangement be made to conduct actual population and housing censuses using proper method.
Teacher killing: Extreme moral degradation
Mirza Fakhrul said BNP expresses grave concern over state of social degradation including the murder of a teacher in Savar and the insult of a principal in Narail.
BNP standing committee thinks an extreme degradation of morality and values has prevailed at all level of the society since this "unelected government" has no accountability. “We believe a congenial environment may return in society once a democratic society is created by forming a parliament and a government through an election acceptable to all under a neutral government.”
Excessive load sheading
Regarding the ongoing load shedding in the country, Mirza Fakhrul said, acute load shedding grips the nation and that is so terrible. Today’s load shedding is evident that the government’s claim of 100 per cent of electrification is nothing but just words. The main motive of quick rental is to do corruption, pocket the money and then build home abroad, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul returned home from hospital on Sunday as he was suffering from Covid-19. He took treatment at the hospital for eight days.