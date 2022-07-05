Construction of thousands of Padma Bridges won’t bear fruit: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said, “What development Ayub Khan had done during the Pakistani rule… but if people do not have political freedom, if there is no democracy and rights to vote, there will be no results, and constructing thousands of Padma Bridges does not bear fruit.”

In reference to prime minister’s remarks stating “People are voting for us repeatedly. People have trust and confidence,” Mirza Fakhrul questioned where do people vote? “Where could people cast their vote that she is considering people’s confidence. Like union parishad elections, she stuffed ballot the night before vote. Dare conduct an election, then see how much trust the people have in you,” he said.

Replying to query, Mirza Fakhrul said, “ Regarding the elections, I want to make it clear that that depends on whether the polls-time government will be neutral or not. If the government becomes a neutral one then our participation will obviously become visible. If it is not that then it will not be visible.”

“We have said it very clearly a neutral, non-partisan government is a must to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh. Otherwise, no fair election can be held by any means, even if an election commission descends from the heaven.”