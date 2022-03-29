Corrupt, politicised police behind rise in crime: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation in the country has deteriorated as police officers are busier in politics and corruption.

“Murder and rape incidents have increased in the country. The law and order situation has deteriorated worryingly. A councillor's husband has been shot dead in public while an ordinary student also died as an innocent bystander in the incident. Such incidents are happening every day,” Fakhrul said, referring to the sensational killing of AL leader Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was the husband of Farhana Islam Doly, councillor of wards 1, 11, 12 (Motijheel area) of Dhaka South City Corporation.