Corrupt, politicised police behind rise in crime: Fakhrul

Speaking as the chief guest at the biennial council of BNP’s Sylhet district at the Registry Ground in the city, Fakhrul said police is indifferent to curbing crimes and maintaining the law and order.
“Police force is supposed to maintain the law and order, but they are busy doing politics and indulging in corruption,” he observed.
The BNP leader alleged that the IGP of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner talks like a political leader.
He strongly condemned the DMP commissioner’s recent ‘indecent’ comments on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Fakhrul alleged that the government has destroyed all the state institutions with politicisation. “The judiciary is not independent today. Bail is granted and verdict is delivered as per the desires of DC, SP, administration and the law ministry.”
Fakhrul also said the Awami League is looting the people in the name of “mega development”. The cost of the Padma Bridge, which started out close to Tk 10,000 crore, by the end ballooned over Tk 30,000 crore due to ‘mega corruption’, Fakhrul alleged.
“Thus, big mega projects including Metrorail are being used mainly as a tool to pave the way for looting by Awami League,” said Fakhrul.
Besides, many of BNP’s leaders and activists of Sylhet are still missing. “They must be returned immediately to their families unhurt,” said the BNP leader.
He said although Awami League always claims to be a pro-independence force, it is the party which destroyed the principles and the spirit of the Liberation War. “They betrayed the nation by breaking their promises from the beginning. In their own interest, they amended the constitution in 1972 and established a one-party Baksal rule.”
The BNP leader also alleged that the country faced famine in 1974 due to Awami League’s misrule. “It’s Ziaur Rahman who established multi-party democracy in the country by removing debris of Baksal of Awami League.”
Stating that their party has already launched a movement to oust the Awami League government, he called upon people of all walks of life to get united to make it a success. “There’s a big struggle ahead. We have to win by defeating the current monstrous regime.”