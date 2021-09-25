Country passes through deep crisis: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the people are living in a dire condition as the ruling Awami League (AL) grabs the state power by force.

He said the undemocratic rule appears equally bad for the news media, opposition parties including BNP and the whole nation.

Addressing as the chief guest of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) faction’s annual general meeting (AGM) at the National Press Club in Dhaka, he said fascism does not allow freethinking and open journalism.

He said, “The judiciary and the administration are entrenched in partisanship. The government has grabbed control over news media–the forth pillar of a democratic state. Most of the journalists are applying self-censorship. Nowadays, journalists feel concerned about future consequences of their reporting. There is no way of taking this as an isolated issue.”