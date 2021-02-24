Country under grip of ‘autocracy': GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Wednesday said the country is now under the grip of 'autocracy' as all the power is concentrated in the hands of one person, reports UNB.

"The three main pillars of the state -- the executive branch, the legislative and the lower courts of the judiciary -- are in the hands of one person. The appointment to the High Court is also in her hands through the president," he said.

GM Quader said, "So, all the power of the country is now in the hands of one person, and nothing happens without her command. It can never be called democracy. It's autocracy when power is abused and concentrated in the hands of one person."

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a programme marking his 73rd birthday at Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office.