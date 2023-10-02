BNP out to foil next general elections: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said elections were held in the past as per the constitution and polls will be held in the future in the same way too.

In 2014, he said, BNP men burnt many innocent people alive through arson attacks across the country aiming to foil the elections.

In the name of resisting the elections, BNP burnt more than 3,000 people alive, set over 500 polling booths and public and private institutions, including schools, on fire, killed a judge sitting in the courtroom by bomb attack, killed a lawyer, uprooted rail trucks, cut down hundreds of trees and carried out barbaric destructive acts by cutting roads, the AL general secretary said.

No political party can do such behaviour of vengeance on the people of its own country, while the entire world was astonished at the activities of BNP, he claimed.