Criminals being encouraged by government indulgence: Fakhrul

Criminals are being encouraged to commit further misdeeds, indulged by the government, commented BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He said that the situation prevailing in Bangladesh at present has no place in a civilised society. It has totally become an uncivilised society, devoid of ethics, the rule of law, and justice.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader was speaking on Friday afternoon at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club. The party's women wing, Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, organised the event in protest of the heinous violence against women and children in the country.
Mirza Fakhrul went on to say, women and children had been deprived of the minimum right to live.
He said that the people have been deprived of their democratic rights for over a year. There was no alternative but to join hands against this violence in society, he said, adding that persons of all views, parties and communities must unite to remove the government.
Referring to media reports, the BNP secretary general said circulars were being issued, instructing students to refrain from commenting against the government. This shows they are trying to control the students from an early age. They are destroying the freedom of expression through this circular.
Taking part in the human chain, BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, the cries of the woman in Begumganj are even more tragic and horrific than the cries of Feni's Nusrat Jahan, Narayanganj's Taukir, Sirajganj's Rupa and the couple at MC College. There are no words to describe these horrors, he said.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also said the government is the patron of those who carry out these misdeeds and crimes. Unless the government patronised them, how could this rape and violence against women and children increase in such a manner, he questioned.
President of Jatiyatabdi Mahila Dal, Afroza Abbas, said that rape had taken on worse proportions than the corona pandemic. She called for a rape vaccine before the corona vaccine. And that vaccine is the resignation of the government, she said. "If they resign," she said, "the people's government will be established and only then the people will be able to live in peace."