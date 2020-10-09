Criminals being encouraged by government indulgence: Fakhrul

Criminals are being encouraged to commit further misdeeds, indulged by the government, commented BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said that the situation prevailing in Bangladesh at present has no place in a civilised society. It has totally become an uncivilised society, devoid of ethics, the rule of law, and justice.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader was speaking on Friday afternoon at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club. The party's women wing, Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, organised the event in protest of the heinous violence against women and children in the country.