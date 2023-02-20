Freedom of expression in Bangladesh is example for many countries: Information Minister

The minister said this to newspersons while replying to a query after addressing district correspondents’ conference of Desh TV, a private television, at Dhaka Club.
Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said BBC office in India had been under search for the last couple of days for some reports. The BBC made many wrong and untrue reports in Bangladesh too, but no police or tax officer went to the BBC office, he added.
Criticising a remark of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as he said that people are deprived of democracy and right to free-thinking, the minister said BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman had captured the power at gunpoint by killing democracy. He formed the party by distributing the leftover of power, he added.
Hasan Mahmud further said Ziaur Rahman had grabbed the power after killing Bangabandhu and he killed hundreds of soldiers to keep his power unchallenged. Even, he killed about 22,000 leaders and activists of Awami League, said Hasan.
The minister urged Mirza Fakhrul to ponder over the party’s past activities.
Earlier in the function, the minister said mass media is a mirror of society and it is needed to present the scenario of society in the mass media. For this, the mass media has to highlight the disharmony in the society, good deeds of the neglected people and should praise the good works, he added.
Hasan hoped that the TV channel (Desh TV) would play an advanced role to this end.
Desh TV managing director Arif Hasan, Press Institute of Bangladesh director general Zafar Wazed and National Press Club general secretary Shyamol Datta, among others, addressed the conference with the channel executive committee chairman Towfiqa Karim in the chair.