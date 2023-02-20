Freedom of expression in Bangladesh is example for many countries: Information Minister

The minister said this to newspersons while replying to a query after addressing district correspondents’ conference of Desh TV, a private television, at Dhaka Club.

Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said BBC office in India had been under search for the last couple of days for some reports. The BBC made many wrong and untrue reports in Bangladesh too, but no police or tax officer went to the BBC office, he added.

Criticising a remark of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as he said that people are deprived of democracy and right to free-thinking, the minister said BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman had captured the power at gunpoint by killing democracy. He formed the party by distributing the leftover of power, he added.