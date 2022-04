Cumilla City Corporation elections will be held on 15 June, said election commission (EC)sSecretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker at a meeting in city's Agargaon on Monday.

The election schedule was also announced at the meeting held at the media centre of Election Bhaban.

"Election of 6 municipalities and 135 union parishad will be held under one schedule. The voting will be held via Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)," the EC official added.