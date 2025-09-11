JUCSU voting started peacefully, fewer voters in morning

After 33 years, elections for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall unions are being held on Thursday. Voting began shortly after 9:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm.

The Returning Officer and other election officials began preparations at the polling centres from 8:00 am. Senior police officials briefed police and Ansar members at the university’s central playground, who were later deployed in groups at various gates and key points across the campus.

In the morning, SM Hamid Hasan, a student of the 2021–22 academic year (51st batch) from Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, cast his vote.

He said, “I queued early at the start of polling. I could cast my vote after standing in line for around 20 minutes.”