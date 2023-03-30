Case against Prothom Alo editor, other journos blatant attack on press freedom: BNP

He said by filing a case under DSA against one of the most respected editors of the country like Matiur Rahman, the government has proved they want to bury democracy for good.

The inherent message the government wanted to send by filing this case is that nobody can criticise the government and express their opinion freely.

The BNP leader said the case has surely been filed at the behest of the government. People are in fear due to killing and repression of journalists throughout the country.