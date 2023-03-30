Case against Prothom Alo editor, other journos blatant attack on press freedom: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam has criticised one after another cases under Digital Security Act against journalists including Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman.
The draconian DSA is being used to muzzle the press freedom, said the BNP leader in a statement on Thursday.
He said by filing a case under DSA against one of the most respected editors of the country like Matiur Rahman, the government has proved they want to bury democracy for good.
The inherent message the government wanted to send by filing this case is that nobody can criticise the government and express their opinion freely.
The BNP leader said the case has surely been filed at the behest of the government. People are in fear due to killing and repression of journalists throughout the country.
The statement also criticized picking up of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman from home at the wee hours of night and filing of DSA case against Dainik Jugantar’s special correspondent Mahbub Alam by a Jubo League leader.
Mirza Fakhrul’s statement demanded immediate scrapping of controversial Digital Security Act and withdrawal of cases against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, journalists Mahbub Alam and Shamsuzzaman.