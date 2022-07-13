Politics

EU ambassador Whiteley holds meeting with BNP

Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, holds a meeting with the senior leaders of BNP on 13 July 2022
Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, held a meeting with the senior leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the de facto opposition party leaders had another meeting with UN resident coordinator in Dhaka, Gwyn Lewis.

Charles Whiteley held the closed door meeting with the BNP leaders at party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan area for about one and a half hours.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the meeting, where the party’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and international affairs committee member Shama Obaid were present.

Speaking to the newsmen after the meeting, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “We have a detailed discussion on the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the European Union.”

He, however, did not elaborate on the matter.

Neither the BNP nor the UN office did say in detail about the meeting with Gwyn Lewis on the previous day as well.

