Democracy facing obstacles due to BNP's conspiracy, alleges Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is creating obstacles on the path of the country’s democratic advancement, reports BSS.

“BNP is doing anti-election politics on one hand and it is continuing its efforts to spread propaganda and hatch conspiracy against the government and the state on the other hand. That is why the country’s democracy is facing obstacles repeatedly,” he said.

Quader was addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.

About BNP’s allegation that the government is scripting the history of Liberation War as per its will, Quader said actually the anti-liberation forces under the leadership of BNP had distorted the country’s history.

But now the new generation has got the opportunity to know the true history of the country, including the Liberation War, as the AL government remains in power, he said.

The minister said nobody has the right to make the settled issues of the Liberation War questionable.