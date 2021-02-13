Democracy facing obstacles due to BNP's conspiracy, alleges Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is creating obstacles on the path of the country’s democratic advancement, reports BSS.
“BNP is doing anti-election politics on one hand and it is continuing its efforts to spread propaganda and hatch conspiracy against the government and the state on the other hand. That is why the country’s democracy is facing obstacles repeatedly,” he said.
Quader was addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.
About BNP’s allegation that the government is scripting the history of Liberation War as per its will, Quader said actually the anti-liberation forces under the leadership of BNP had distorted the country’s history.
But now the new generation has got the opportunity to know the true history of the country, including the Liberation War, as the AL government remains in power, he said.
The minister said nobody has the right to make the settled issues of the Liberation War questionable.
The AL general secretary said BNP is getting angered as the new generation is knowing who were the beneficiaries of the assassination of the super hero of the Liberation War Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members, and who snatched away the rights of the people to seek trial of killers in the country.
Quader said BNP had distorted the history of independence in the country and they are the patrons of implementation of the agenda of anti-liberation and extreme communal forces.
About the 4th phase polls to 55 pourashavas, he said the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina believes in people’s freedom of expression and it is respectful to the values of democracy. He hoped the polls will be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner without any violence and conflicts.
The minister said the government is extending all-out support to the election commission in holding the polls as in a participatory and peaceful manner.