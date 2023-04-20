AL goes solo in city polls, allies show less interest

Awami League has officially nominated its candidates for the upcoming elections in five city corporations, but its peers in the 14-party alliance have shown no noticeable interest in the polls.
The ruling party is carrying out electoral campaigns unilaterally, without any association of the alliance, while other parties have no visible activities centered on the polls.
Some leaders of the alliance said most of the ruling party allies lack the organisational capacity to nominate candidates and contest in the city polls. Additionally, Awami League generally does not fight local government elections from the coalition. Therefore, the allies do not have much interest in the upcoming city polls.
However, the Tariqat Federation is an exception as it plans to contest the Gazipur city corporation independently.
The Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) may nominate councilor candidates in some cities. Here, no political negotiation is likely with Awami League as candidates run for the position of councilor independently, with the support of their respective parties.
The election commission has already announced the schedule for elections in Gazipur, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, and Sylhet city corporations. Voting in Gazipur is slated for 25 May, while Khulna and Barisal will vote on 12 June and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.
The city polls have drawn special attention in the country's political arena as they are taking place months before the next national election. The de facto opposition - Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - is not participating in the election, and people are showing little interest due to the lack of a contest.
Only Awami League and Bangladesh Islami Andolon are now key players in the run-up to the election, while the opposing Jatiya Party is somewhat active in the field.
Jahangir Alam, the expelled mayor of Gazipur city corporation, has indicated that he may contest the election as an independent candidate. Besides, some BNP leaders have expressed interest in fighting for the mayoral posts in Gazipur, Khulna, and Sylhet. The electoral field will heat up if powerful candidates emerge from the non-Awami League tents.
The 14-party alliance, under the leadership of Awami League, began its journey in 2004 and fought in the following elections. A preliminary decision has already been made that the ruling party will contest the next national polls from the coalition.
But Awami League contests local government elections independently, and its peers generally do not put up any candidates for the mayoral position. The allies lack organisational strength and adequate public support. They mainly focus on parliamentary elections and extend support to the leading party in other polls.
It was learned in conversation with some leaders that the 14-party alliance did not hold any formal discussion over the city polls. Hence, it is unclear whether the allies will support the ruling party candidates or not.
Awami League and Jasad had set up separate candidates in the Rangpur city corporation election in December. The Jatiya Party candidate won the election while the ruling party candidate had his security deposit confiscated for his failure to prove minimum public support, and the Jasad candidate received only 5156 votes.
So far, there is no discussion in Jasad about putting up any mayoral candidates in the city polls. However, it may nominate candidates for councilor posts.
The Workers Party will not put up any candidate centrally in the city polls. If the grassroots level contests the election with separate candidates, the central body would not deter the move.
Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party, said that there was no alliance discussion regarding the city elections. Awami League has already announced their candidates while the Workers Party has left the issue to its respective district committees.
However, another member party of the alliance, Tariqat Federation, is considering giving a candidate for the post of mayor in the Gazipur City Corporation elections.
Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandary, president of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, said the local government elections are usually not contested as a coalition. The party might have its own mayoral candidate in the Gazipur city corporation.