AL goes solo in city polls, allies show less interest

Awami League has officially nominated its candidates for the upcoming elections in five city corporations, but its peers in the 14-party alliance have shown no noticeable interest in the polls.

The ruling party is carrying out electoral campaigns unilaterally, without any association of the alliance, while other parties have no visible activities centered on the polls.

Some leaders of the alliance said most of the ruling party allies lack the organisational capacity to nominate candidates and contest in the city polls. Additionally, Awami League generally does not fight local government elections from the coalition. Therefore, the allies do not have much interest in the upcoming city polls.