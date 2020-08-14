Digital Security Act govt's weapon to cling to power: Fakhrul

Accusing the government of using the Digital Security Act as a weapon to hang onto power, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the withdrawal of all the cases filed under the law.

Speaking at a virtual press conference from his Uttara residence, the BNP leader also iterated their party’s demand for the annulment of the law.

"Around 153 people were harassed by filing cases against them under the Digital Security Act from January to June 2020. If you analyse the allegations of the cases, you’ll see that those were filed for raising voice against ruling party plunderers, expressing political views and criticising the government,” he said.

Fakhrul also alleged that action is being taken against the journalists or those who publish any information about corruption and unscrupulous acts of ruling party men and either in social media or print media.

"The nation's voice is silenced now in fear of facing cases under the Digital Security Act. Since the formation of the act, BNP has been saying this law is unconstitutional and a tool of the government to suppress the voice of people. They made the law to cling to power. We think the law should be revoked immediately and the freedom of expression of free-thinking of people should be ensured,” he observed.

Though journalists and civil society members remain vocal against section 57 of the Digital Security Act, Fakhrul said 94 per cent cases have been filed under the ‘controversial’ section 57.