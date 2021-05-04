Discussion over taking Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

Coronavirus infected BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family and her party want to take her abroad as the former prime minister's physical condition has slightly worsened.
Khaleda was shifted to coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital on Monday after she developed breathing difficulties early morning that day.
A personal physician of the BNP chairperson said Khaleda Zia would take treatment mainly in Singapore and London.
The physician maintains that she would get better treatment abroad as the physicians there already know about her physical condition.
“Khaleda Zia was incarcerated for over two years. She had been in somewhat confinement at her home for over a year. So, she requires a thorough test and treatment,” said the physician.
He said they are mulling to take Khaleda Zia to Singapore since she had undergone regular medical checkups there earlier.
Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Eksander have talked with home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday evening. They did not talk anything about taking Khaleda abroad that time.
Fakhrul said he informed the government of the physical condition of Khaleda Zia.
The party, however, did not elaborate what the BNP chief's family members discussed with the minister.
A standing committee member of BNP was asked why it was necessary to inform the government about Khaleda’s physical condition.
He replied that they think the government should be informed about Khaleda Zia’s health since she was freed at an executive order of the government and not legally free as yet.
According to the government order, Khaleda Zia would not be able to go abroad for treatment.
The home minister has been informed since the jurisdiction of Khaleda’s bail lies within that ministry, the BNP leader added.
He said they want the government to allow Khaleda to go abroad for better treatment.
A joint secretary of the home ministry said neither BNP nor Khaleda Zia’s family has filed any application about taking her abroad for treatment.
Home minister also said no such move has been taken as yet by Khaleda Zia’s family or the BNP.
BNP leader AZM Zahid Hossain, who is also a member of the team that looks after Khaleda Zia’s treatment, said she is somewhat stable now and breathing normally.