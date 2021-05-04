Discussion over taking Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

Coronavirus infected BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family and her party want to take her abroad as the former prime minister's physical condition has slightly worsened.

Khaleda was shifted to coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital on Monday after she developed breathing difficulties early morning that day.

A personal physician of the BNP chairperson said Khaleda Zia would take treatment mainly in Singapore and London.

The physician maintains that she would get better treatment abroad as the physicians there already know about her physical condition.