Divided BNP unable to oust unpopular government: Gayeshwar

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Saturday said their party will fail in their movement to oust the government unless the prevailing intra-party feuds are resolved first, reports UNB.

"After 42 years, the party formed by Shaheed Ziaur Rahman to unite the nation is split both mentally and organisationally. It means we're in the same party, but we can't adjust with each other," he said.

Speaking at a representative meeting of Krishok Dal, the BNP leader further said, "We don't like to oppose each other openly, but we indulge in rivalry internally, and we try to undermine and defeat one another. We won't be able to gain anything if we don't have unity and mental adjustment within the party."