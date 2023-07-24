No risk of conflict from AL side centering 27 July rallies: Quader

There is no risk of conflict from the side of Awami League centring political rallies in the capital city on 27 July, said governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday.
“We will never incite any conflict. We are in power. We want to run the country peacefully. We want a peaceful election,” he said.
Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said these at the orientation programme of AL’s education and human resources subcommittee at the party’s central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning, reports news agency BSS.
De facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold a grand rally to press home its one-point of resignation of the government to make a way for the formation of polls-time nonparty caretaker government that would oversee the forthcoming parliamentary election. On the other hand, Jubo League, youth wing of the ruling party, shifted its rally to that day from 24 July.
BNP leaders have been apprehending violence over the two rallies especially after Jubo League’s decision to shift the rally date following BNP’s announcement to organise the grand rally on the date.
Responding to the apprehensions, Obaidul Quader said, “Creating turmoil in the country will bring no advantage for us rather cause loss. We do not want chaos. If anyone does, we will give protection to save people’s life and properties for peace.”
Noting that 70 per cent of the country’s people are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for ‘boat’, the election symbol of the ruling party, the AL general secretary said therefore, Awami League is not afraid of the movement to oust the government.
“People are our strength. We are not afraid of anyone,” Quader said.
Speaking about student politics, he said the student politics has lost its beauty and glamour, but it should be brought back.
Emphasis should be given on education and research, the AL general secretary added.
BNP turns its rally, wherever the party holds, into a picnic party, Quader remarked, adding, “I want to remind them one thing, they should bring more mosquito coils so that their activists, coming for movement, do not to be admitted into hospitals being contracted with dengue”.
AL’s education and human resources subcommittee chairman professor Abdul Khalek presided over the programme while AL education and human resources secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa moderated it.