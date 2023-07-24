No risk of conflict from AL side centering 27 July rallies: Quader

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said these at the orientation programme of AL’s education and human resources subcommittee at the party’s central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning, reports news agency BSS.

De facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold a grand rally to press home its one-point of resignation of the government to make a way for the formation of polls-time nonparty caretaker government that would oversee the forthcoming parliamentary election. On the other hand, Jubo League, youth wing of the ruling party, shifted its rally to that day from 24 July.

BNP leaders have been apprehending violence over the two rallies especially after Jubo League’s decision to shift the rally date following BNP’s announcement to organise the grand rally on the date.