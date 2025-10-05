Consensus Commission to hold talks with parties again today
The National Consensus Commission is going to hold talks with the political parties to discuss the potential methods of implementing constitution-related proposals. The commission will mainly ask the political parties about their progress on reaching a consensus regarding the implementation of constitution-related reform proposals. The consensus commission will present the experts’ precise and refined recommendations in the form of proposals if the parties wish.
The discussion will begin today at 11:30 am in the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. The consensus commission said its members will meet with Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government and president of the commission, earlier at 10:00 am.
The July National Charter is being prepared with 84 reform proposals. Although its draft has been finalised, no consensus has been reached on the implementation process. For this reason, the July Charter remains stalled. To decide on the method of implementation, the commission began discussions with political parties on 11 September. Despite three days of talks continuing until 17 September, no consensus was reached.
The commission said that if the discussion cannot be concluded today, it may continue for another day. The commission aims to finalise the full version of the charter through the parties’ signatures by 15 October.
The July Charter contains several proposals that can be implemented through executive orders and ordinances, and there is consensus on this. The main debate, however, concerns the implementation of proposals related to the constitution.
Earlier, on 17 September, the commission had presented experts’ recommendations in the form of a proposal during discussions with the parties on the implementation process. The proposal stated that the interim government could issue an ordinance on the fundamental reform proposals. This ordinance would take immediate effect, and a referendum could then be held on the same day as the national parliamentary election.
However, several parties, including the BNP, expressed disagreement with this proposal. Later, the consensus commission held formal two-day meetings with experts again to discuss the method of implementation.
According to relevant sources, the experts’ recommendations on the method of implementation have been revised to make them more precise and comprehensive. In addition to issuing an ordinance and holding a referendum, the proposal will also include seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion on the July Charter under Article 106 of the Constitution.
Discussions may also cover the formation of a constituent assembly or a constitutional reform assembly. If a referendum is held, it could take place on the same day as the national election. If a constituent assembly is formed, it can also be done through the upcoming election, in which case the new parliament would function simultaneously as both the constituent assembly and the national parliament.
The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami hold different positions on the method of implementing the charter. The BNP believes that the only legitimate forum for implementing constitutional reform proposals is the national parliament, and they must be carried out through the upcoming parliament. The party also supports seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion on whether the constitution can be amended by any other means.
On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami wants the full implementation of the July Charter through an ordinance and a subsequent referendum, with the next election based on this. The National Citizen Party (NCP) prefers that the July Charter be implemented through a constituent assembly.
A press release from the consensus commission stated that the commission held a meeting yesterday, Saturday, at its office in the Parliament House. During the meeting, experts’ opinions on the method of implementation and the views of the political parties were reviewed.
The commission’s meeting was attended by its vice-chairman, Professor Ali Riaz, members Badiul Alam Majumdar, retired Justice Md. Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, and Md. Ayub Mia. In addition, Monir Haider, the special assistant to the chief adviser involved in the consensus-building process, also took part in the meeting.
Professor Ali Riaz told Prothom Alo that they believe the long pause in discussions with the political parties has reduced differences of opinion among the parties themselves. The commission hopes that today’s discussion will narrow these differences, limiting them to one or two specific proposals.