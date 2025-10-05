Consensus Commission to hold talks with parties again today

The National Consensus Commission is going to hold talks with the political parties to discuss the potential methods of implementing constitution-related proposals. The commission will mainly ask the political parties about their progress on reaching a consensus regarding the implementation of constitution-related reform proposals. The consensus commission will present the experts’ precise and refined recommendations in the form of proposals if the parties wish.

The discussion will begin today at 11:30 am in the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. The consensus commission said its members will meet with Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government and president of the commission, earlier at 10:00 am.

The July National Charter is being prepared with 84 reform proposals. Although its draft has been finalised, no consensus has been reached on the implementation process. For this reason, the July Charter remains stalled. To decide on the method of implementation, the commission began discussions with political parties on 11 September. Despite three days of talks continuing until 17 September, no consensus was reached.