Quader questions achievements from India during BNP rule

Criticising BNP for spreading rumors and propaganda about prime minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India, Awami League (AL) general secretary asked the BNP leaders to check what Bangladesh achieved from India during their tenure.

"BNP leaders should look at their own face in the mirror so that they could see what they had achieved from visits to India during their rule," he told a press briefing at his official residence here, reports BSS.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said that while the visit of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to India has fulfilled the expectations of the countrymen, the expectations of the BNP have not been fulfilled, because they want hostile relations with the neighbours, especially India.