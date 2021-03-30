DMP bans firearms, agitations in parliament area

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned carrying firearms and holding rallies, processions or agitation in and around parliament building ahead of the 12th session of the 11th parliament, scheduled to begin 1 April, reports UNB.

The DMP's restrictions will be effective from 12:00am on Wednesday night, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

DMP said the ban would be in force until the end of the session.

The restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order in and around the parliament area to ensure undisrupted holding of the coming session.