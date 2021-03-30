DMP bans firearms, agitations in parliament area

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned carrying firearms and holding rallies, processions or agitation in and around parliament building ahead of the 12th session of the 11th parliament, scheduled to begin 1 April, reports UNB.
The DMP's restrictions will be effective from 12:00am on Wednesday night, police said in a press release on Tuesday.
DMP said the ban would be in force until the end of the session.
The restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order in and around the parliament area to ensure undisrupted holding of the coming session.
The restricted areas are Mohakhali crossing of Mymensingh Road to Bangla Motor crossing via Old Airport Road, the western part of Bangla Motor Link Road to Saarc Fountain at Sonargaon crossing, the eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road Link Road, Shyamoli crossing to Dhanmondi 16 (old 27) Link Road on Mirpur Road, Rokeya Sarani Link Road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, the eastern part of Indira Road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part, and restricted parts of parliament building and all the roads and lanes in the area.