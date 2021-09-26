Don’t resort to arson again in name of movement, Quader to BNP

The meeting was organised by the party's relief and social welfare sub-committee at the party's central office.

Referring to the BNP's series of meetings as part of what he alleged the conspiracy, Quader said, "It seems that there is a conspiracy to indulge in arson violence again in the name of the movement."

He sounded a warning saying that if BNP resorts to violence and disrupt the development works of Sheikh Hasina, then "We are ready to give a befitting reply together with people."