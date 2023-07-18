EU and the US have given nothing to BNP: Obaidul Quader

None of the demands and expectations of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) regarding caretaker government, dialogue and resignation of the government of Sheikh Hasina has been achieved, said governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.
The European Union and the US has provided BNP with nothing, he added.
Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said these before a procession from The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) to Bangabandhu Bhaban at 32 Dhanmondi in the capital in afternoon. Dhaka south city unit Awami League organised the procession.
He also said, “What did Fakhrul say today? Victory march of the party’s march. Actually, the defeat march of the march has started. Has the European Union talked about caretaker government? Did they say anything about the government’s resignation? Resignation of Sheikh Hasina? What did they provide? A big zero. They (BNP) thought the US would say about installing caretaker government, would force to hold dialogue. They (BNP) even thought the US would seek resignation of Sheikh Hasina. They left the country providing BNP a big zero.”
The minister further said, “There will be no caretaker government, parliament won’t be dissolved. There can be no question on Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. She also will carry out duties during the polls.”
“Nobody wants a caretaker government. BNP thought their party’s government will come like in 2001 and 2006. But that ambitious project will not come to fruition. Court has killed the caretaker government. We did not do anything. The apex court of the country acted. They do not comply with law, court and justice,” he added.
Addressing the leaders and activists of the party, Obaidul Quader said, “Do not start quarrel with anyone first. Awami League will be victorious. Why will it create chaos? The law enforcement agencies are there to look after people who would commit crimes. Actions would be taken as per the situation if anyone is attacked.”
On behalf of the party president Sheikh Hasina, Obadul Quader requested party members not to take any decision on their own.
Following the speech of the party’s general secretary, AL men started the procession at around 4:50 pm.
Dhaka city south unit Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the programme that was moderated by the unit’s general secretary Humayun Kabir.
Presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, and party’s joint general secretary Bahauddin Nasim among others also addressed the programme.