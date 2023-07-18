EU and the US have given nothing to BNP: Obaidul Quader

He also said, “What did Fakhrul say today? Victory march of the party’s march. Actually, the defeat march of the march has started. Has the European Union talked about caretaker government? Did they say anything about the government’s resignation? Resignation of Sheikh Hasina? What did they provide? A big zero. They (BNP) thought the US would say about installing caretaker government, would force to hold dialogue. They (BNP) even thought the US would seek resignation of Sheikh Hasina. They left the country providing BNP a big zero.”

The minister further said, “There will be no caretaker government, parliament won’t be dissolved. There can be no question on Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. She also will carry out duties during the polls.”

“Nobody wants a caretaker government. BNP thought their party’s government will come like in 2001 and 2006. But that ambitious project will not come to fruition. Court has killed the caretaker government. We did not do anything. The apex court of the country acted. They do not comply with law, court and justice,” he added.