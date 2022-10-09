Constitution, electoral system do not work as per any individual’s whim: Quader

Constitution and electoral system do not function as per whim of individuals as the electoral system has been set up following the practices of different democratic countries, said ruling Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday.

“Constitution and electoral system has been established following the practices of different democratic countries. So, the constitution and electoral system do not work as per the whim of individuals,” he said in a statement protesting BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks.