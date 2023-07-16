Dhaka-17 by-polls tomorrow

By-polls to Dhaka-17 constituency will be held tomorrow while 78 different local government elections will be held in different places in the country.

Voting will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm in 124 polling stations in Dhaka-17 without any break.

Election commission (EC) has already completed its preparation to hold the elections. Election materials have been reached by this afternoon.

Dhaka-17 consistency encompasses Gulshan-Banani, Bhashantek thanas and cantonment areas. Voting will be held in ballots in the constituency.

A total of 3,25,205 people are eligible voters. Of them, the number of women voters is 1,53,580.

Eight persons are contesting the elections.