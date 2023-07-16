Dhaka-17 by-polls tomorrow

By-polls to Dhaka-17 constituency will be held tomorrow while 78 different local government elections will be held in different places in the country.
Voting will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm in 124 polling stations in Dhaka-17 without any break.
Election commission (EC) has already completed its preparation to hold the elections. Election materials have been reached by this afternoon.
Dhaka-17 consistency encompasses Gulshan-Banani, Bhashantek thanas and cantonment areas. Voting will be held in ballots in the constituency.
A total of 3,25,205 people are eligible voters. Of them, the number of women voters is 1,53,580.
Eight persons are contesting the elections.
Ruling Awami League's candidate is Mohammad Ali Arafat, Shikder Anisur Rahman of Jatiya Party, Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan of Jaker Party, Sheikh Habibur Rahman of Trinomool BNP, Md Rezaul Islam Swapan of Bangladesh Congress and Md Akbar Hossain of Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote.
Independent candidates are Md Ashraful Alam (Hero Alam) and Md Tariqul Islam.
Dhaka-17 seat fell vacant since the death of actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, member of parliament from the constituency on May 15.
Campaigning in the constituency has been stopped in Saturday morning while the EC has banned movement of motorcycles in constituency since Saturday midnight.
A ban has also been imposed on movement of trucks, minibuses, microbuses, jeeps, pickup vans, cars and easy-bikes. But highways will remain out of the purview of the ban.
Besides, elections will be held in 66 union parishads (UPs).
Of them, general polls will be in 29 and by-election in 37. General polls will be held in seven municipalities-Bhandaria of Pirojpur, Chhengrar Char in Chandpur, Debidwar in Cumilla and Benapole in Jashore, Dohazari in Chattogram, Gosairhat in Sharaitpur and Tarash in Sirajganj.
By-polls will be held in councilor posts at Muksudpur municipality of Gopalganj, Jamalpur municipality in Jamalpur and Domar in Nilphamari.
By-polls in vice-chairman post will be held to Bagha upazila parishad in Rajshahi and Sandwip in Chattogram.