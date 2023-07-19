Awami League leaders-activists gather for procession

Leaders and activists of Awami League and its associated bodies are gathering in the Satrasta intersection of the capital’s Tejgaon area for a ‘peace and development procession’.
A rally will be held in Satrasta intersection before the procession which will end at Mohakahli bus terminal. Awami League’s Dhaka city north unit organised the programme.
Leaders and activists of various units of the Awami League across the capital started arriving in the venue at 2:00pm holding banners, festoons and placards. Songs were also heard in loudspeakers.
A stage was set up on trucks in front of the Central Medical Store Depot on Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Avenue in Satrasta area.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader will join the programme as the chief guest.