Free, fair election possible under Sheikh Hasina, AL tells EU delegation

Quader added that the EU has become convinced of the reform in the electoral system.

Before meeting the ruling party, the EU delegation held meetings with the BNP and Jatiya Party in the morning on Saturday.

The ruling party secretary said the EU delegation did not discuss anything about political dialogue. It neither brought the issue of caretaker government or dissolving the parliament, he added.

Quader said the next general election would be held as per constitution and other relevant laws.

He said the polls-time government would be formed under prime minister Sheikh Hasina as in other countries of the world.