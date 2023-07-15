Free, fair election possible under Sheikh Hasina, AL tells EU delegation

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the European Union (EU) has said it wants free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.
“They (EU) sought our pledge regarding free and fair elections in today’s meeting,” Obaidul Quader said following a meeting with the visiting election exploratory mission of the EU.
We told them that a free, fair and peaceful election is possible under Sheikh Hasina and Awami LeagueObaidul Quader
“We told them that a free, fair and peaceful election is possible under Sheikh Hasina and Awami League,” Quader told journalists after the meeting at Sheraton Hotel in Banani on Saturday. The meeting started at noon and continued for one and a half hours.
Quader added that the EU has become convinced of the reform in the electoral system.
Before meeting the ruling party, the EU delegation held meetings with the BNP and Jatiya Party in the morning on Saturday.
The ruling party secretary said the EU delegation did not discuss anything about political dialogue. It neither brought the issue of caretaker government or dissolving the parliament, he added.
Quader said the next general election would be held as per constitution and other relevant laws.
He said the polls-time government would be formed under prime minister Sheikh Hasina as in other countries of the world.
“There is no question of dissolving parliament. There is no question of the government's resignation and no question of forming a caretaker government,” Quader added.
A 9-member delegation led by the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader took part in the meeting.
The ruling party delegation consisted of advisory committee member ambassador Md Jamir, presidium member Mohammad Faruk Khan, joint secretary Hasan Mahmud, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, office secretary Biplab Barua, information secretary Selim Mahmud, executive members Tarana Halim and Mohammad A Arafat.
The EU delegation did not brief journalists after the meeting with the ruling party.
Earlier on Monday, four leaders of the AL international affairs sub-committee held a meeting with the EU delegation at the EU ambassador Charles Whiteley’s Gulshan residence for around an hour. Neither AL nor EU made any comment on that meeting.
The EU delegation reached Dhaka on Sunday to evaluate the pre-election environment in Bangladesh. The delegation will wrap up its visit on 23 July.