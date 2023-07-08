BNP to announce 'one point' movement within 15 July

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will launch a 'one-point' movement by 15 July through a joint declaration after the completion of discussions with partners who are in simultaneous movement.

It has not been decided as yet whether joint declaration or one-point movement will be declared through a rally or press conference.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We will declare the final programmes very soon. This movement will be the final movement."

It has been learnt that the partners have come up with two types of proposals.

Sources said BNP's liaison committee will hold a meeting with Ganatantra Mancha on 10 July.

The combined opposition parties will discuss the 'joint declaration' at the final stage. BNP standing committee will then hold a meeting at night.

After finalising the joint declaration at the meeting, it would then be decided as to how it would be declared.