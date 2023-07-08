BNP to announce 'one point' movement within 15 July

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will launch a 'one-point' movement by 15 July through a joint declaration after the completion of discussions with partners who are in simultaneous movement.
It has not been decided as yet whether joint declaration or one-point movement will be declared through a rally or press conference.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We will declare the final programmes very soon. This movement will be the final movement."
It has been learnt that the partners have come up with two types of proposals.
Sources said BNP's liaison committee will hold a meeting with Ganatantra Mancha on 10 July.
The combined opposition parties will discuss the 'joint declaration' at the final stage. BNP standing committee will then hold a meeting at night.
After finalising the joint declaration at the meeting, it would then be decided as to how it would be declared.
Highly placed sources in BNP said the top leadership wants to declare the one-point movement within 15 July. A six-member election exploratory mission from the European Union is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on a 16-day visit today, Saturday. BNP has a meeting with the delegation. So the party along with others in the opposition wants to declare the one-point movement to oust the government.
Sources said BNP wants to convey a message to the EU delegation that they have reached the final phase of movement to oust the government.
Before leaving Dhaka, the EU delegation will hold meetings with the government, the election commission, different political parties, the law enforcing agencies, the civil society members and the media. They will hold meetings with the main political parties-Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party (JaPa) twice.
The schedule of holding meeting with BNP has not been fixed. Probably the EU delegation will hold meetings with BNP after meetings with different groups including the election commission and the government.
BNP sources said the meeting with the EU delegation is unlikely before 15 July. Besides, BNP has youth rallies in Sylhet on 9 July and in Khulna on 15 July. Their youth rally in Dhaka will be organised on 22 July.
Meanwhile, BNP has held meetings with two partners of their simultaneous movement and two political parties. They held meetings with Gono Porum and Peoples Party.
Earlier, the BNP's liaison committee held meetings with the 12-party alliance and the nationalist like-minded alliances. All parties agreed to declare a one-point movement. Meetings with Ganatantra Mancha, the left leaning alliance, LDP, Labour Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad are yet to be held.
Before the meeting with Ganatantra Mancha, BNP sources said, formal and informal meetings will be held with the remaining alliances and parties.