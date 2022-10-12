BNP motorcade en route to Ctg rally attacked, 30 injured

At least 30 people suffered injuries after unidentified assailants attacked a motorcade of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that was heading towards Chattogram to take part in a much-hyped divisional rally on Wednesday.

Akbar Hossain, president of Feni’s Daganbhuiyan upazila unit of BNP, said that around 10-12 vehicles that were part of the motorcade, ended up getting vandalised in a series of attacks that commenced as it made its way through Feni.