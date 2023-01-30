BNP resorts to road march after losing path: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has started road march after losing its way in politics.

“When the power of people’s mind dwindles, the power of voice goes up. This is the situation in BNP. As the strength of the minds of BNP leaders has decreased, the power of their voice has increased,” he told a peace rally in the capital.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in front of the AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said BNP is so quiet suddenly and the BNP leaders have started road march after losing their path in politics.

“Through this (road march), the death march of BNP's movement has begun. The voice of Fakhrul Islam (BNP secretary general) has become louder. Why is the protest programme (of BNP) quiet now? Mr Fakhrul has delivered many poisons statements,” he said.