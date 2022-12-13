Democratic practice won't develop without electoral competition: CEC

Expecting a participatory election, the CEC urged all parties to participate in the election spontaneously. The election commission cannot force anyone in this regard.
“But I will be happy if the BNP participates in the election,” he added.
The CEC asked the political parties to make people interested towards the election creating such an environment.
“If the election is not competitive, then it does not reflect the exact public opinion.”
Regarding the RCC election, Habibul Awal said strict action will be taken against anyone who obstructs the free exercise of people’s voting rights.
He urged the people of the city to go to the polling centres spontaneously on 27 December.
CEC also ordered the returning officers concerned to observe the election on CCTV cameras besides monitoring from Dhaka.
Asked about the Gaibandha election, the CEC said action has been taken against those who were involved in the irregularities. This time, instructions have been given so that the poling agents responsible for the election malpractice cannot be present in the re-election.
The Election Commission also decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and CCTV cameras in Rangpur City Corporation election.
A total of 393,994 voters will be able to vote at 193 centres to elect the Rangpur mayor, 27 general ward councillors and 11 reserved ward councillors. The last election to Rangpur City Corporation was held on 21 December, 2017.