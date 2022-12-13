Democratic practice won't develop without electoral competition: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that the democratic practice does not develop if there is no electoral competition among political parties, UNB reports.

For this, each party should arrange dialogue among themselves to reach consensus, he told the reporters after a meeting on law and order over Rangpur city corporation (RCC) election at the deputy commissioner's office.

“We have to sit at the table and discuss. Showing off power on the streets and election through ballot at the poll centre are not the same thing,” he said.