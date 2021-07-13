Easing lockdown, a wrong decision: BNP

Talking to newspersons after distributing food among people in front of BNP’s Naya Platan central office and its adjacent areas, he also said that had the government enforced a strict lockdown by providing low-income people with food and cash support after Eid-ul-Fitr and brought vaccines for all, the lockdown would not have needed.
Prince alleged that people are falling into catastrophic situations repeatedly due to the failures of the government and its wrong decisions.
He also alleged that most of the steps taken by the government to tackle the pandemic were against people. “They’ve completely failed to deal with the situation.”
The BNP leader said their party has repeatedly been saying that lockdowns or curfews will not work unless the needy and low-income people and those who live from hand-to-mouth are given necessary money and food support. “Now that has been proved right.”
He demanded the government give one-time assistance of Tk 15,000 to the marginalised people.
Earlier, the party leaders distributed food among the poor and disadvantaged group of people to ease their sufferings amid the countrywide lockdown.
Party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan inaugurated the programme.
Prince said Jatiyatabadi Nagorik Samaj, a platform of BNP, organised the food distribution programme as many people are going through sufferings due to the lockdown enforced by the government in an unplanned way.