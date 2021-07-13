Politics

Easing lockdown, a wrong decision: BNP

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday termed the government’s decision to relax the lockdown for a week ahead of Eid-ul-Azha a wrong one and warned that it will contribute to further deterioration in the Covid situation, reports UNB.

“The government has been making wrong decisions one after another to hide its failures. This decision (easing lockdown) will only worsen the situation further,” said the party’s organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.

Advertisement

Talking to newspersons after distributing food among people in front of BNP’s Naya Platan central office and its adjacent areas, he also said that had the government enforced a strict lockdown by providing low-income people with food and cash support after Eid-ul-Fitr and brought vaccines for all, the lockdown would not have needed.

Prince alleged that people are falling into catastrophic situations repeatedly due to the failures of the government and its wrong decisions.

He also alleged that most of the steps taken by the government to tackle the pandemic were against people. “They’ve completely failed to deal with the situation.”

Advertisement

The BNP leader said their party has repeatedly been saying that lockdowns or curfews will not work unless the needy and low-income people and those who live from hand-to-mouth are given necessary money and food support. “Now that has been proved right.”

He demanded the government give one-time assistance of Tk 15,000 to the marginalised people.

Earlier, the party leaders distributed food among the poor and disadvantaged group of people to ease their sufferings amid the countrywide lockdown.

Party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan inaugurated the programme.

Prince said Jatiyatabadi Nagorik Samaj, a platform of BNP, organised the food distribution programme as many people are going through sufferings due to the lockdown enforced by the government in an unplanned way.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement