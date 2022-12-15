Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas denied bail for third times

The court has turned down the bail plea of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the standing committee member Mirza Abbas for the third times since they were shown arrested on 9 December, just a day before the BNP rally was scheduled at Golapbagh in Dhaka.

Tofazzel Hossain, magistrate of the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court, passed the order on Thursday. Syed Zainul Abedin, the lawyer of Mirza Fakhrul, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.