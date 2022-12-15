Politics

Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas denied bail for third times

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas File Photo

The court has turned down the bail plea of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the standing committee member Mirza Abbas for the third times since they were shown arrested on 9 December, just a day before the BNP rally was scheduled at Golapbagh in Dhaka.

Tofazzel Hossain, magistrate of the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court, passed the order on Thursday. Syed Zainul Abedin, the lawyer of Mirza Fakhrul, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Their lawyers argued the two senior BNP leaders were not made accused in the cases under which they were shown arrested. Both are sick and elderly leaders. Earlier, two BNP leaders, Aman Ullah Aman and Abdur Quader Bhiyan, were granted bail in these cases. So, Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas can be granted bail at any consideration.     

On the other hand, the state challenged the arguments saying the investigation of the case will be disrupted if they are granted bail.

After the hearing of both parties, the court rejected the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas.  

Earlier on Monday, the CMM court in Dhaka sent nearly 300 leaders and activists of BNP, including Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas, to jail after turning down their bail pleas.  

Read more from Politics
Post Comment