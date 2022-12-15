Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas denied bail for third times

Their lawyers argued the two senior BNP leaders were not made accused in the cases under which they were shown arrested. Both are sick and elderly leaders. Earlier, two BNP leaders, Aman Ullah Aman and Abdur Quader Bhiyan, were granted bail in these cases. So, Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas can be granted bail at any consideration.
On the other hand, the state challenged the arguments saying the investigation of the case will be disrupted if they are granted bail.
After the hearing of both parties, the court rejected the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas.
Earlier on Monday, the CMM court in Dhaka sent nearly 300 leaders and activists of BNP, including Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas, to jail after turning down their bail pleas.