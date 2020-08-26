EC clears draft of law for registration of political parties, commissioner Mahbub calls it 'reckless' move

The election commission (EC) on Wednesday cleared the draft of the Political Party Registration Bill, 2020 though a commissioner strongly opposed the move to enact a separate law with some articles from the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972.

The approval came at a meeting of the commission, held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city, with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair, reports news agency UNB.

“The commission approved the draft bill on condition of making a few necessary changes to it. After bringing the changes, the draft will be sent to the law ministry,” EC senior secretary Md Alamgir told newsmen after the meeting.