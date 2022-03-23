EC dialogue: Success of EC depends on polls-time government

Whether the election commission would be able to exercise the power conferred to it by the law and constitution or not highly depends on the polls-time government, the eminent citizens of the country said during the dialogue with the EC on Tuesday.

They, however, said a fair election is not possible under a partisan government.

According to them, the EC can propose the government to amend any law or the constitution if needed for holding a fair election. The ECs should have the mentality to resign if they find holding a fair election impossible.

The EC held this dialogue with the eminent citizens at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election building) on Tuesday ahead of the 12th parliamentary election. A total of 39 eminent citizens were invited. Of them, 19 attended the dialogue. However, two of the invited people are out of the country at the moment.