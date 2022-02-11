EC should be sued and tried: Mirza Fakhrul

In reply to another question as to whether BNP has any plans to sue the EC, he said, "We will think over the matter. But there will be no benefit of filing a case. The judiciary cannot work independently."

About the formation of the new election commission, the BNP leaders said, "We have no interest about the search committee for the constitution of the election commission. This has no value. The father of Justice Obaidul Hassan, head of the search committee, was a member of the Awami League-nominated Gono Parishad. His younger brother is the personal secretary of the prime minister. Another member of the committee sought nomination from Awami League in 2018. There is no reason to expect neutrality from them."

About the participation of BNP in the next election, Mirza Fakhrul said, "There is no question of joining election under the present government. The elections were not held neutrally in 2014 and 2018. As long as Awami League remains in power, they will keep the election commission in their control. They will try to arrange the election in accordance with their design."

He also said there were clashes and firing during the union parishad election and over one hundred people died. In fact this was not an election. People and political parties have lost trust in the election commission. So the election commission and the search committee are not an issue here. The issue is which government will be in power during the election. If it is a party government, particularly Awami League, the election will never be free and fair.