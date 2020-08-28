EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP

"The government is going to keep the election commission's power in its own hands by formulating a law. That law will help Sheikh Hasina hold absolute power. If anyone disobeys the government, will be excluded. If BNP and other parties raise voice, their registrations will be revoked since the law is in the hands of Sheikh Hasina. And this power is being handed over to the government by the chief election commissioner and some election commissioners. Only a commissioner gave a note of dissent," he said.



The BNP leader said this move has been taken to restore a one-party Baksal rule in a new style by snatching the rights of other parties to do politics.

"That means Sheikh Hasina is the unchallenged 'lord', and If anyone raises voice against what she says or does will face dire consequences. This is Baksal under a new cover."



He said the government is also trying to snatch the EC's power to register political parties by making the law.