'EC's role in question as poll violence continues'

Incidents of attack, vandalism and clash have been taking place at different places over campaigns of the 4th phase of municipal elections to be held Sunday, Prothom Alo investigation has found.

Attacks and counter-attacks have taken place at the electioneering office of Awami League-backed and independent mayor candidates at Alamdanga municipality of Chuadanga on Thursday night just hours after the chief election commissioner had said on Thursday afternoon there will be no poll violence as the commission is working to keep the election environment peaceful.

Questions have been raised over the role of the election commission in reining in the unabated poll violence across the country even at the beginning of 4th phase of municipality election campaign.

Allegations have also been made about the EC doing nothing other than issuing warnings.

Elections to 54 municipalities will be held in 14 February 2021, under these circumstances.