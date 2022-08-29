BNP is spending illegal money against country: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader Monday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is spending the money it siphoned off abroad against the progress of the country and its people, reports BSS.

"They (BNP leaders) are using that illegal money to spread misinformation, rumours and confusion among the people and carry out terrorist acts and anarchy in the country," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said if the BNP does not see any possibility of implementing its conspiracies and machinations, it will not take part in the next general elections.

On the other hand, he said, convicted fugitive BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is using the money, laundered abroad by the beneficiaries of Hawa Bhaban, to hatch anti-state conspiracy.