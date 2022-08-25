BNP must take part in elections to change govt: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said there is no alternative to elections to change the government.

"If you [BNP leaders] want to change the government, you must take part in elections," said Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

The ruling party leader said this while addressing a discussion marking the National Mourning Day in the capital.

Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (SWACHIP) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) unit organized the function.

and Road Transport Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today

"I want to inform you clearly that if you want any change in the government then you have to participate in the polls...it is not possible to change the government without holding polls," Quader said, drawing the attention of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul.

Chaired by convener of SWACHIP BSMMU unit professor Abu Nasar Rizvi, the discussion was also addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Medical Association president Mostafa Jalal Mahiuddin, BSMMU vice chancellor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Awami League Health and Population affairs secretary Rokeya Sultana, SWACHIP president M Iqbal Arsalan, its secretary general Mohammad MA Aziz and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) secretary general Ihtesamul Huq Chowdhury.