No option but to remove Hasina govt for fair polls: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP leader said their party wants a credible national election under an impartial government, not under Sheikh Hasina's regime. "There's no other option but to oust Sheikh Hasina's government for holding a free and fair election."

He also urged the government to quit and dissolve parliament by handing over power to a neutral government to hold a fair election under a new Election Commission, as per the people's hopes and aspirations.

BNP's three associate bodies—Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal—arranged the rally at Bangabandhu Udyan, popularly known as Bell's Park, to drum up youth's support for the opposition's 10-point demand, including holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.