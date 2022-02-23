Election system collapsed in the country: GM Quader

“The country’s electoral system has collapsed. Now, it is the name of murder and apprehension. People have lost confidence in voting and they no longer want to go to the polling stations to exercise their franchises,’ GM Quader added.
The JaPa chief said the people of the country want to see elections being held in a festive mood.
Talking about the EC, he said people want to know the names that the search committee is going to submit to the president for the formation of EC. “The proposal given by the search committee should be made public."
He said their party earlier gave a proposal to form the law on the formation of the EC with giving the commission the necessary powers.
"The EC law has been enacted, but the commission has not been empowered. So, the EC has to be dependent on the partisan government," the JaPa chairman observed.
He also feared that it would be difficult for a powerless EC to hold credible elections.