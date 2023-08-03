AL and US on same page about the election: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has his party and the United States are on the same page regarding the next election as both want free, fair and peaceful election.
Following the meeting with the US ambassador Peter Haas today, Obaidul Quader said the US has not said anything on caretaker government, resignation of Sheikh Hasina, and abolishment of parliament and election commission.
Peter Haas held the meeting with Obaidul Quader at Awami League headquarters.
Obaidul Quader said the meeting discussed issues relating to the next general election. Both parties want a free, fair and peaceful election and its Awami League’s pledge to the people. Awami League strived for democracy for a long time and it’s the party’s sacred duty to keep democracy safe in the country.
Quader added that the issue of dialogue with opposition parties did not feature the discussion.
Why should Awami League feel any pressure? It’s our commitment to organize a fair election. You can say, we are feeling pressure of our own conscienceObaidul Quader
Asked if Awami League feels any pressure given the recent remarks of the foreign diplomats regarding the next general election, Quader said, “Why should Awami League feel any pressure? It’s our commitment to organise a fair election. You can say, we are feeling the pressure of our own conscience.”
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday told journalists that the political parties should hold dialogue and try to resolve the existing crisis through discussion.
Asked about the remark of the CEC, Obaidul Quader said it is up to the political parties to decide what they will do and it has nothing to do with the election commission. The commission’s duty is to hold a fair election.
A Dhaka court has sentenced BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman to 9 years in prison for amassing wealth beyond known source. Tarique’s wife Zubaida Rahman has been sentenced to 3 years jail. BNP has rolled out programmes protesting this verdict.
About the BNP’s protest rally, Obaidul Quader said, “We’ve been seeing BNP’s movement for 14 years. We’ve not seen a procession of even 50 people when Khaleda Zia was jailed. What can they do for Tarique Rahman! We know how far they can go.”
Peter Haas told journalists following the meeting that it’s the political parties who will have to determine how a solution to the existing political crisis regarding the electoral system can be found. The US does not want any violence and it wants free, fair and peaceful election. The US wants to play a role in organizing peaceful election.
Peter Haas reached Awami League office at the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue at around 11:15am. Obaidul Quader welcomed him. Awami League presidium member lieutenant colonel (retd) Mohammad Faruque Khan, office secretary Biplab Barua, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmmed, information and research affairs secretary Selim Mahmud and executive member Mohammad Ali Arafat among others were present during the meeting. The meeting lasted for around an hour.