AL and US on same page about the election: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has his party and the United States are on the same page regarding the next election as both want free, fair and peaceful election.

Following the meeting with the US ambassador Peter Haas today, Obaidul Quader said the US has not said anything on caretaker government, resignation of Sheikh Hasina, and abolishment of parliament and election commission.

Peter Haas held the meeting with Obaidul Quader at Awami League headquarters.

Obaidul Quader said the meeting discussed issues relating to the next general election. Both parties want a free, fair and peaceful election and its Awami League’s pledge to the people. Awami League strived for democracy for a long time and it’s the party’s sacred duty to keep democracy safe in the country.