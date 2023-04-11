BNP leaders will join city polls wearing veil: Quader

He said a section under the leadership of the BNP does not observe the days related to the country's independence and the 1971 Liberation War.

"The historic Mujibnagar Day (April 17) is one of those. You will see that the BNP will not take any programme on this day," he added.

Claiming that the BNP does not observe 7 March, the AL general secretary said 7 June is an important day in the country's long struggle for independence, but the BNP does not observe this day too.