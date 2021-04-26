Engaging one organisation in buying vaccines ‘suicidal’: Fakhrul

Raising concerns over the jabs crisis in the country, BNP on Monday said the government's decision to procure it by a single organisation from a single source was 'suicidal' move, reports UNB.

"Our standing committee has expressed grave concern and anger over the shortage of vaccines against Covid-19 due to failure of and corruption by the government and importer Beximco Group," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



Speaking at a virtual press conference to convey the decisions of the party standing committee meeting held on Saturday, he said, "BNP warned earlier that the decision of giving the responsibility to a single organisation to collect vaccines from a single source could be suicidal."



He also said the government has committed a criminal offence by giving a pro-ruling party business organisation the responsibility to procure the vaccine without thinking about the interests of people. "They (govt) will have to face trial in the future for this criminal act."