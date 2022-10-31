Sheikh Hasina must come back to save Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader

Quader called for a greater unity under the leadership of Hasina, saying that an evil force like BNP must be defeated by forging unity of the pro-liberation forces.
He came down heavily on BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his comment that the crowd in a recent council of the Dhaka district Awami League was thin.
“(I think) Mirza Fakhrul counted the chairs at the Dhaka district Awami League council by using binoculars from Rangpur. There were 70,000 chairs, not 22,000. I challenged,” Quader said in reference to the statement by Fakhrul who spoke at an anti-government rally in Rangpur on the same day of the AL council in Dhaka.
“I want to tell Mirza Fakhrul, we are united under the 14-party alliance. To save Bangladesh, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina must be in power," he said.
He said that BNP did not protest for even 13 minutes over last 13 years.
“Now, Fakhrul wants to protest (against us). We know where the root of this (anti-government) movement is,” he said.
Quader said that BNP’s dream of toppling down the government on December 10 and returning to power would not succeed. BNP has set December 10 to hold a massive anti-government rally in Dhaka through which the opposition party wants to knock the government down. Some BNP leaders even warned that after December 10 the country will be run by BNP.
Quader said they know some secrets behind the ongoing movement.
"We have received information that the money (being spent by BNP in the movement) is coming from Dubai," Quader said.