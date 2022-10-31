Sheikh Hasina must come back to save Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said that Sheikh Hasina must return to power to save Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“If Sheikh Hasina loses, Bangladesh will lose,” Quader told a discussion meeting organised by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu) on the premises of the central Shaheed Minar. “We cannot be defeated by the anti-liberation forces.”

The event was held to commemorate the 50th founding anniversary of the party led by Hasanul Huq Inu.