Nine BNP leaders, activists arrested in a case filed by police

According to local sources, former Shah Ali unit president Pappu, former joint convener of Chhttara Dal ward No. 93 unit Imran and Jubo Dal leader Kamal are among those who were arrested during the police raid on Saturday night.
Pallabi police station officer-in-charge Parvez Islam told Prothom Alo that all the nine arrestees were involved in the attack on police.
Earlier on 15 September, BNP held rallies across the country protesting deaths of its three leaders, fuel oil and essentials price hike and transport fare rise.
BNP alleged Awami League men attacked their rally that left several of their party men and police members injured.