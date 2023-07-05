BNP, like-minded parties plotting to create chaos over polls: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the BNP and like-minded parties are spreading rumours as part of plot to intensify conflicts centering the upcoming national election, reports UNB.

He made the remarks during a joint meeting with the leaders of AL’s associate bodies at the party’s central office here.

Quader said that the opposition parties are not going to the voters, but rather appealing to their foreign lords.

“They are indulged in their dreams of lodging complaints and imposition of restrictions on Bangladesh,” he said.