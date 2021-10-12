Even a horse laughs at his words: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general said, there were no elections in 2014 and 2018. The people couldn't vote. The present government has been oppressing the people for the past 12 years. The people have no trust in Sheikh Hasina or Awami League. They had destroyed people's hopes and aspirations.
Mirza Fakhrul went on to say, democracy means Khaleda Zia. But she has been detained in a false case. The prevailing crisis has gripped the entire nation, not just BNP alone.
Referring to the election, the BNP secretary general said the election must be neutral, under a non-partisan government. The people must be able to cast their votes. He criticised the search committee, saying, "What is search committee? You will simply select whoever you want."
Mirza Fakhrul said that because election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar spoke the truth, the government's ministers called him a 'mental patient'. He said, "You all are mental patients. I don't see you all leaving your houses. Come to the people. You will not even find an escape route."
Addressing the Krishak Dal, the BNP secretary general said, the government has dragged the farmers into a most pitiful state. They do not get fair prices for their crops. They are ensnared in debt. While the price of rice is Tk 70, the farmers do not get that price.
"We must stand by the farmers. Don't make just a showy party, go to the farmers as well. We must launch a movement for them. Awaken the farmers or else the movement for democracy will not succeed," Mirza Fakhrul added.
The meeting was presided over by Krishak Dal president Hasan Zafir and moderated by general secretary Shahidul Islam.