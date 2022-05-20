EVM to be tested by experts before political parties

The EC came up with this disclosure while talking to journalists in Manikganj following the inauguration of voter list registration activity-2022.
He said, "We haven’t thought of holding elections in all constituencies using EVM. Our first priority is to hold a free and fair election. As per the numbers of EVMs we have, we are able to conduct voting in 110 constituencies with it. However, the number could be increased if political parties can trust EVM."
Md Alamgir claimed bringing political parties to the election is not related to the work of election commission, but the government and the political parties. The EC will take all necessary preparations in holding a free and fair election.
He said the EC is working on the motto: 'You will cast your vote for whoever you want'.